Woman allegedly smacked 2 year old so hard it gave him a bloody nose

Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls mother told officers Linda Williams hit her 2-year-old son in the face so hard it caused him to bleed from both nostrils and bruise his cheek.

According to the police report, GFPD responded yesterday to a report of a possible assault on a minor at about 11:48 a.m. The complainant told officers Linda Williams "smacked" her 2-year-old son in the face on October 1st. the mother of the victim stated this "smack" to her son caused him to fall back about two feet, bleeding from both nostrils and left a visible bruise on the child's cheek. Officers say they could not confirm the bloody nose or the fall as the incident had occurred two days prior.

The victim's mother said Williams was upset because her son and the victim got locked in a residence together and the victim bit Williams' son multiple times. GFPD went to the residence where the incident was said to have occurred so they could make contact with Williams. She told officers during her recorded interview that she entered the residence after being locked out, found numerous bite marks on her son and then "smacked" the victim in the mouth area. Williams claims she did not hit the victim hard enough to cause injury, but could not explain the bruise on his face. When officers asked her about the bruise, she told them he already had the bruise on his face before she "smacked" him.

Linda Marie Williams has a previous arrest for felony assault in the state of Washington. She is being charged with Assault on a Minor.

The State has requested bond be set in the amount of $5,000 and upon release, Williams is not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.