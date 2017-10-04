Man pleads guilty in other man's beating, dismemberment - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man pleads guilty in other man's beating, dismemberment

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man accused in the beating death and dismemberment of another man pleaded guilty to the charges against him.
    
The Billings Gazette reports Patrick Saint Standsoverbull III pleaded guilty Monday to two felony counts of evidence tampering and one count of misdemeanor assault in the 2015 death of Jeffrey Hewitt.
    
Prosecutors plan to ask for the statutory maximum, which could be 20 years and six months.
    
In the same case, Standsoverbull's sister, Carri Standsoverbull, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, aggravated assault by accountability and two counts of tampering with evidence. Her sentencing is set for Oct. 18.
    
Parts of Hewitt's body were found in April 2015 after having been set on fire.
    
Court documents state Investigators learned Hewitt had been beaten and left in Standsoverbull's apartment with severe injuries.
    
___
    
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

