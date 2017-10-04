The 8th Annual Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk® will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00am at the University of Providence, 1301 20th Street South.

October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The primary goal of the Buddy Walk® is to promote the awareness and acceptance of people with Down syndrome. Families and friends whose lives have been touched by Down syndrome will join members of our community in helping to raise awareness concerning the abilities people with Down syndrome possess.

Since 1995, the Buddy Walk® has become the premier advocacy event for Down syndrome in the United States. It is also the world's most widely recognized public awareness program for the Down syndrome community.

The Buddy Walk® has grown from 17 walks in 1995 to over 250 walks held in 2016. Nearly $14 million dollars was raised in 2015 to benefit local programs and services, as well as the national advocacy and public awareness initiatives of NDSS that benefit all individuals with Down syndrome.

The goal of the Buddy Walk® is to promote understanding and acceptance of people with Down syndrome. Whether you know someone who has Down Syndrome or just want to show your support, join us for our Buddy Walk®!

This event is made possible by the generous donation of the following organizations: GRAND BUDDY – Star Radio; GREAT BUDDY - Howard’s Pizza; BEST BUDDY - Uptown Optimist Club, Benefis Health System, MT Match Play; BIG BUDDY – General Distributing, Mountain Title Company, Sara Young Photography; BUDDY - D&D RV Center, Inner Reflections Healthcare, Jonas Sprinklers & Fertilizer, MacKenzie River Pizza Company. Mark Lies DMD, Montana Federal Credit Union, Peak Health & Wellness, Sletten Construction, US Bank.

We also extend gratitude to the following for their continued support of our walk each year: the University of Providence, Special Olympics Montana and Easter Seals Goodwill.

Thanks to these sponsors, there is no cost or fundraising necessary to participate in the walk.