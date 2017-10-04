Children's Healthcare coverage runs out - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Children's Healthcare coverage runs out

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls, MT- By January, families in Montana may face life without the Healthy Montana Kids program. There are over 20,000 children here in the state that rely on the medical coverage. 

The program fell under the national Children's Health Insurance Program, which helped families secure medical coverage.
September 30th was the last day for Congress to renew the program, which they didn't do. Instead, congressional leaders focused on overhauling the current healthcare system in the United States. 
Senator Tester said congress letting this happen is extremely disheartening. 

"Washington dysfunction continues to hit new heights, instead of working to ensure that Montana kids can get the health coverage they need Congress has wasted time on partisan health care bills, that was going to raise the raise and kick people off their health care plans. Congress must act now to provide certainty for Montana families," said Senator Tester.

“Tens of thousands of Montana families rely on the Children’s Health Insurance Program for their children to have health coverage. The program has enjoyed broad bipartisan support, and I expect Congress will reauthorize CHIP soon.”

In Cascade County, over 1,300 children would go without coverage. Healthy Montana Kids is funded by both state and federal funding. If  CHIP is not renewed all costs of the medical coverage fall on the state. Governor Steve Bullock weighted in on the issue.

“This is bad for Montana kids, bad for Montana families, and bad for Montana's budget. The failure of Congress to act puts over 23,000 Montana kids at risk and could put a $96 million hole in our budget," said Governor Bullock.

Parents like Susan Keatts who is a mother of five said even with the income they have she needs her children to be covered. She has two children who are asthmatic and have to have certain medication to help control it. Without coverage, their lives could be at stake. 

"It's scary to have children who you know at least twice a year end up in the hospital because I can't control their breathing and I need the assistance of a doctor and if I don't have the insurance I can't pay for it," said Keatts.

In as statement from Congressman Greg Giantforte, he is hopeful.

 “Tens of thousands of Montana families rely on the Children’s Health Insurance Program for their children to have health coverage. The program has enjoyed broad bipartisan support, and I expect Congress will reauthorize CHIP soon,” said Congressman Giantforte.

According to Heather O'Loughin Co-Director of the Montana Budget and Policy Center said Healthy Montana Kids is funded by a combination of Medicaid and CHIP.  Only children who get CHIP funding will be affected, and have certain income guidelines.  For example, a family of three earned $23,000 a year won't be affected because they are covered under Medicaid. But a family of 3 who earns between $29,000 to $53,000 will be affected.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rape charges filed against Great Falls teen

    Rape charges filed against Great Falls teen

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-04 15:57:05 GMT
    Braden Leif AugustineBraden Leif Augustine

    Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls man is accused of forcing himself on a girl who was dazed on painkillers. The police report says in the early morning hours of August 9th, the victim was lying on the couch while recovering from surgery on her leg.

    Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls man is accused of forcing himself on a girl who was dazed on painkillers. The police report says in the early morning hours of August 9th, the victim was lying on the couch while recovering from surgery on her leg.

  • Man accused of killing Shane LaPlant appears in tribal court

    Man accused of killing Shane LaPlant appears in tribal court

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-10-04 15:49:54 GMT

    For the first time since Shane LaPlant was killed at a wedding party this past July. The suspect in this case, William Arocha Jr., made an appearance in Blackfeet Tribal Court. 

    For the first time since Shane LaPlant was killed at a wedding party this past July. The suspect in this case, William Arocha Jr., made an appearance in Blackfeet Tribal Court. 

  • Woman allegedly smacked 2 year old so hard it gave him a bloody nose

    Woman allegedly smacked 2 year old so hard it gave him a bloody nose

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:45:43 GMT

    Great Falls, MT -  A Great Falls mother told officers Linda Williams hit her 2-year-old son in the face so hard it caused him to bleed from both nostrils and bruise his cheek. 

    Great Falls, MT -  A Great Falls mother told officers Linda Williams hit her 2-year-old son in the face so hard it caused him to bleed from both nostrils and bruise his cheek. 

  • Storm dumps feet of snow in High-line, towns dig themselves out

    Storm dumps feet of snow in High-line, towns dig themselves out

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-10-04 15:45:21 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Storm dumps feet of snow in Highline, towns dig themselves out. Conditions were pretty good from Great Falls up to about Loma, that's where the snow was really building up and was drifting across the road pretty bad. There were even a few cars pulled off to the side. So travel was pretty slow. “We haven't seen these conditions for years and I have been towing in Havre for 27 years, our trucks have been going all night long, some of our guys ain’t h...

    Great Falls, MT - Storm dumps feet of snow in Highline, towns dig themselves out. Conditions were pretty good from Great Falls up to about Loma, that's where the snow was really building up and was drifting across the road pretty bad. There were even a few cars pulled off to the side. So travel was pretty slow. “We haven't seen these conditions for years and I have been towing in Havre for 27 years, our trucks have been going all night long, some of our guys ain’t h...

  • Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:47:30 GMT
    Courtesy: KHEW 88.5 FMCourtesy: KHEW 88.5 FM

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:47:30 GMT
    Courtesy: KHEW 88.5 FMCourtesy: KHEW 88.5 FM

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:33:43 GMT

    Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.  

    Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court. 

  • Severe weather closes university

    Severe weather closes university

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:15:37 GMT

    MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana.   Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...

    MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana.   Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.