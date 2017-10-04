Food processing plant could bring 3,000 jobs to the Great Falls area

Ranchers and dairy farmers there's a new major food processing plant in the developmental stages.

The facility would be the closest to Great Falls which could mean the difference in ranchers and farmers spending thousands of dollars to get animals shipped and processed.

Madison Food Park will be located half way between Great Falls and the Belt area, taking up over 3,000 acres of land.

According to the Montana Farmers Union the facility will be the only multi-species mass processing plant within 100 miles of Great Falls.

The closest plant being in Chinook which is 135 miles away.

The biggest interest are the 3000 jobs this facility would bring and James Bumgarner, Great Falls residents said more jobs is usually a benefit to the community. He said he is not against the plant but hopes it will help Great Falls and spread over the whole community.

In addition to food processing, the facility will also including packing, transportation and distribution making this a one stop shop for local ranchers.



Cascade County Planning will host a public meeting regarding the plant on November 9th at the Family Living Center in Expo Park at 9 a.m.