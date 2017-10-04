New app will allow DEQ to do more with less

It's a problem that started in 2015, when floaters on the Smith River began reporting more and more algae growth. But this week, thanks to a new grant from the EPA, scientists at the Department of Environmental Quality are developing a new way to study the growth, with less.

It's a new app that will allow the 1,500 Smith River floaters to upload photos of new algae growth, with nothing more than their smartphone. After answering a few questions, the information will be sent to the DEQ, where scientists will sift through the information and identify the source of the algae problem.

Eric Urban, Water Quality Planning Bureau Chief, says the app is essentially the "wave of the future," and is coming at a critical time for the Department as potential budget cuts loom in the future.



"The app right now is to do more with less. And this is an opportunity to do far more than we have with far less resources," says Urban.

He says the grant was officially approved just this week, so it will be awhile before an official website is developed, but folks can expect to download the app and begin using it for the 2018 floating season.