Archery hunters say they are not seeing elk like they have been in the past



Hunters this archery season say they just aren't seeing the elk like they have been in the past in the Highwood area and they are now questioning where have they all gone.

We spoke with local hunters that have been hitting the Highwood area saying the elk are not hanging around in spots they normally see them but Greg Lemon information officer of Fish,Wildlife and Parks, said even though hunters are not seeing elk doesn't mean they're not out there.

In fact he said, "elk management units are over objective meaning they are over the population objective. Fires maybe hunting pressure can maybe make elk move around a little bit so they aren't always predictably in the places that people saw them last year.



Lemon told us between location and fire season spotting wildlife could be a little more challenging as animal activity will fluctuate.