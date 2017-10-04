Havre cleans up after devastating storm

The city of Havre has been devastated by the winter storm that hit Monday and Tuesday. Some are going on their third day without power, and damages could cost the city millions.

Many streets are still covered in snow and ice. Travel is still hazardous as many trees are either down or large branches have fallen in the streets. There are even power lines still down laying across streets.

“we've never seen anything like this before. It's a lot of snow and with the trees with the leaves still on them, it pretty much just destroyed most the trees you know in town, it's unbelievable”.

Public works says if anyone has any snags or branches on power lines, to call them and they will get a crew out to take care of it. They do not want people putting their lives at risk. Also, give them time as the cleanup process could take months to bring everything back to normal.