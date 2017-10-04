Google helps woman in labor stuck in snow storm

Google turned out to be one woman’s lifesaver last night after she went into labor during a massive snow storm in Havre.

It was just another night for Ashley Denny who works at the Northern Winz casino. That night turned into one she'll never forget when she went into labor at work.

Scrambling to figure out what to do, Ashley’s co-workers turned to the internet.

“They started to google how to deliver a baby, they were just ready,” said Ashley Denny.

She said her coworkers feared the worst and started to prepare.

“They started getting ready, their like I don't think an ambulance can get out here, they started preparing themselves to deliver my baby, they brought up napkins hand sanitizer, some water, gloves,” said Denny.

After waiting hours prepared to deliver her baby at work, an ambulance agreed to meet Ashley at the intersection of highway 87 and 2.

“So they started digging out his car and started doing what they could to get me to the main road, and they did they got me there to meet up with the ambulance.”

By the time Ashley met up with the ambulance she had been having contractions every 2 minutes

I could just feel her, ready. By the time we got to the doors and in here, 5 minutes later I was already pushing.

Ashley gave birth to a beautiful 7 pound 7-ounce baby girl who she named Meda after her sister who passed away 19 years ago.