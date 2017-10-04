Andrew Grinde Ends Football Career

Former C.M. Russell running back Andrew Grinde is retiring from football. The 19 year old made the decision to clean out his locker at Yale University on Sunday and left the team on Monday.

On Tuesday, Grinde took to Instagram and posted a message saying he's hanging up his cleats. He specifically noted in the lengthy post and over the phone with SWX Montana that he made the decision after he suffered a concussion while playing football at Yale University. He just rejoined the Bulldogs football team this year after taking a season off. Andrew also told SWX Montana that he did have a conversation with his family before returning to the Yale Bulldogs football team that he would end his football career if he suffered a concussion. Grinde says it was difficult to walk away from the gridiron.

"Oh yea. It wasn't an easy decision it was one of the hardest decision I made in my life, but it was at the same time under the circumstances. And everything that I want to accomplish in life at the place I'm at the school I'm at right now. Educationally speaking is amazing and you know everything made this decision not too hard. It was a sad one to make but I'm still a happy man. I'm happy to be where I'm at right now," said Andrew Grinde.

During Grinde's high school football career at CMR, he was awarded the 2014-2015 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Award. He currently holds the Rustlers single season rushing record with 2,180 yards. During his entire high school football career, he rushed for 4,477 yards and scored 301 points. While at the Yale University, during the first game of the 2017 football season against Leigh University, Grinde had four rushes for 45 yards and one touchdown.

SWX Montana also asked Andrew Grinde if he had any encouraging words for the current 3-3 CMR Rustlers football team.

"I want to tell the Rustlers to keep grinding through it all. I said it in my post that all our coaches tell us to play every play like it's our last, and now I'm sitting here knowing I played my last play. I would give a lot of things up to be playing high school football game again under coach Lowry, Macky and Crawford, and all those coaches. I want to tell them to appreciate it all. Work as hard as they can to have some real success with that. It's invaluable. Definitely, invaluable," said Grinde.