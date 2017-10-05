Valier's Curry Following in Father's Footsteps to Griz and Possibly NFL

"As long as you work hard and strive to be great, good things are going to happen," Valier senior football player Colten Curry said.

That lesson is something Valier football player Colten Curry has followed for as long as he can remember. After all, it was a lesson Colten learned from his father, Scott Curry, who played on the offensive line for the Griz during the 90s before getting drafted in the 6th round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

"He was young enough where he didn't quite remember a lot of the good memories," Scott joked.

But there's one memory Colten does remember.

"When I was little we'd be in the living room doing drills and stuff trying to help me and get my game better," Colten remembered.

Those drills certainly paid off for Colten. After Scott hung up his cleats, the family moved from Wisconsin to Missoula and then to Valier where Scott is originally from. Since the age of 4 Colten has worn Panther Purple. But that's all going to change next fall as Colten will suit up in maroon and silver after committing to play football for the Griz.

"I went to their camp last summer and that's when they really noticed me. I went to their camp this year and a couple days later they called me and they offered me," Colten said.

His dad was pretty happy about the offer, too.

"He gave me a hug afterward and said how proud he was of me and thought it was pretty sweet that his son would be playing where he did," Colten said.

"It's a dream that he's had since he was little and I think there was a time where he thought he wouldn't fit the mold," Scott added.

At one point in time, the Currys worried Colten would grow up to be too thin to play for the Griz. But it was only a matter of time before he filled out. Colten now stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

"His genes aren't too bad, certainly having Scott, his dad, and his mom and the athletic genes they brought, so aside from what was god given he certainly works hard and works tremendously in the offseason," Valier football coach Eric Watson said.

Colten says right now he's focused on winning a Class C 6-Man state football championship for Valier. But if he continues to work hard and plays well for the Griz, he too might end up on an NFL roster one day.

"That's the ultimate goal," Colten said.