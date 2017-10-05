The Pledge of Allegiance and Montana Public Schools

The conflict between patriotism and professional sports has escalated as protests continue being made during the national anthem.

An equally patriotic tradition, the Pledge of Allegiance is recited nearly every day in Montana Public Schools.

But what would happen if a public school faculty member or student decided they didn’t want to stand and salute the stars and stripes?

"No student or staff member can be compelled or be disciplined or be sanctioned in any way for not reciting the pledge,” Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Lacey said.

According to Montana state law, the pledge is to be executed in all public schools. Lacey says the pledge is recited on a daily bases in grades K-6, while grades 7-12 is once a week.

“They do it on a daily basis or they do it on Monday's or Fridays, or anywhere in between but at least once a week," she said.

Lacey says there have been no protests, adding, it really is freedom of speech to not participate in any kind of patriotic ceremony.

“They just quietly, in a non-disruptive don't participate then there would be no sanctions applied," Lacey said.