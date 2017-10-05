Stabbing suspect sought by GFPD

Great Falls, MT - GFPD is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect in last month's stabbing in an alley behind Park Manor.

On September 25th at approximately 1 pm, a man was stabbed in an alley on 100 Central Avenue behind Park Manor where he lives. The victim was confronted after he left the back of the building by a large white man wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, maroon sweatpants, white sneaker, red ball cap, and sunglasses. GFPD says this suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and fled the scene on a bicycle heading eastbound.

Anyone who has information concerning the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Perkins at (406)781-8920 or send a private message to their Facebook page.