Keeping the soil healthy keeps more food on the table



As harvest season wraps up here in the Treasure state, farmers begin to look ahead at next year's crop.But he big topic of discussion is soil health.

Even if we aren't part of the agricultural community directly, through actually farming or raising livestock.

If you are eating food then you are part of that community and have a vested interested in knowing farmers work hard to keep their soil healthy. Farmers want every acre yields a large crop. For example, if the soil is too acidic the seed won't grow.

Which would mean less income for the farmer and less food on the table.

Keeping the soil healthy comes down to science said Charles Good, the Founder and CEO of Max Ag of Montana. He will test soil samples to find out what the p-h balance is. He said finding out what it needs depends on location and how long the field was in production.

"Some fields are going to ask for more, but we have to listen to the field you know. We aren't going to go in there and tell the farmer what he should and shouldn't grow they already know that, we're there to empower the farmer and make more informed decisions and be better," said Good.

Those decisions come down to how much fertilizer or other nutrients a field needs. That way, Good said a farmer can get the most out of each harvest.

Good is one of the presenters at the upcoming 102 annual Montana Farmers Union Convention October 20th and 21st.

