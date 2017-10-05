Rocky Boy still recovering from winter storm

Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls man is accused of forcing himself on a girl who was dazed on painkillers. The police report says in the early morning hours of August 9th, the victim was lying on the couch while recovering from surgery on her leg.
For the first time since Shane LaPlant was killed at a wedding party this past July. The suspect in this case, William Arocha Jr., made an appearance in Blackfeet Tribal Court.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets will remain jailed until her trial.
Ranchers and dairy farmers there's a new major food processing plant in the developmental stages. The facility would be the closest to Great Falls which could mean the difference in ranchers and farmers spending thousands of dollars to get animals shipped and processed. Madison Food Park will be located half way between Great Falls and the Belt area, taking up over 3,000 acres of land. According to the Montana Farmers Union the facility will be the only multi-species mass proce...
Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls mother told officers Linda Williams hit her 2-year-old son in the face so hard it caused him to bleed from both nostrils and bruise his cheek.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal. While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.
Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court.
MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...
