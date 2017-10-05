Virtual class to help people with hoarding problems

Great Falls - We've all kept old clothes or keep-sakes that we probably should have given away years ago, but for some, hoarding can be a serious and even life threatening issue.

That's why one woman is working to raise awareness about it, by offering a class to help people with a hoarding problem.

Karin Fried is the President and Owner of a group called Organizational Consulting Services, and she teaches a 16-week course to help people with clutter problems. She says the course is based on a book called "Buried in Treasures," and this book is actually used in the class. She says the goal is to help hoarders understand why they hold onto objects and to help them overcome these habits. Fried says living in a cluttered household can also be dangerous, if an emergency happened, workers might not be able to enter the home.

"People with hoarding issues are very, very isolated so being in a group with other people who have the same issues. These people understand each other," said Karin Fried.

Right now, Fried is putting together a virtual online class for people with hoarding issues. There will also be a 16-week in person course early next year in Missoula..For more information, call Fried at 440-666-9326 or email her at kefconsulting@gmail.com

