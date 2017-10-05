Bison to Give Younger Players Repetitions Against Glacier

The 1-5 Great Falls High Bison travel to Kalispell Friday to face another team that has struggled this season, the 1-4 Glacier Wolfpack.

Bison head coach Mark Samson said given his team's struggles this season the focus on Friday's game will be to see who still wants to compete and build toward the future.

Samson added junior Blake Thelen has been taking first team quarterback reps at practice this week instead of usual starter Kevin Boes.

"People will see (Friday) there's going to be some young kids playing in this game," Samson said. "I'm fine with that if it makes us better a year, two, three, years down the road."

He added the Bison won't take the Wolfpack lightly even though Glacier is 1-4.

"We're going up against a program that has been pretty darn good the last three or four years. I know they haven't had the best of years but they're still Glacier which means they're well coached and still have some great players.".

Kickoff from Kalispell is scheduled for 7 p.m.