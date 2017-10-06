Capital Earns 2017 Crosstown Volleyball Sweep

The Helena High Lady Bengals and Capital High Lady Bruins met in "The Jungle" at Helena High for the second crosstown volleyball match of 2017.

Helena came out strong to win the first set but Capital took the next three to earn a 3-1 victory and season sweep. Lady Bruins senior outside hitter Katie Culver said the win should boost the team's confidence going forward.

"As a team, I think it's awesome because we were kind of in a little funk for a while and to come out and everyone, all six players and the entire bench, just to be together, we're all in sync and just to know that we all have each others backs, it's a great feeling. And then, for being a senior, I mean, you always want to kind of leave a mark and I think that by winning not only our home crosstown but this crosstown as well, it's just gonna be a great memory that I can keep forever," said Lady Bruins senior outside hitter Katie Culver.

Culver and the Lady Bruins outlasted the Lady Bengals 3-2 in the "Bear Den" at Capital High earlier this season to set up tonight's sweep opportunity.