University of Providence Inducts Three New Members into Hall of Fame

On Friday afternoon three historic figures to the University of Providence were honored at this year's Argo Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Class of 2017 included Dr. Gene McAllister, a school administrator from 2003-20-15, Malta native Michael French, a three-time All-American wrestler, and Rob Spear who was twice the team captain of the men's basketball team.

A number of family and friends, coaches, assistants, teammates, and members of the current Argo administration were all there to share stories and provide insight into what each hall of fame inductee meant to the school.

Rob Spear was an All-Frontier Conference player from 1978-1979, and the team's MVP during those years as well.

"I'm very honored to be a part of this. It brought back a lot of memories," Spear said. "I haven't been back here in a long time so to be able to walk the halls and reminisce was cool."

Michael French was the 2011 NAIA runner-up at the national tournament, a two year captain, and served for three years as an assistant coach at what was then University of Great Falls.

"To be able to compete here in my home state for so long and to come back and still witness them competing and see the good things that they're doing is special," he said.

Dr. McAllister was at the forefront of increasing enrollment at the school. As an administrator he grew the number of athletic programs from three to 17.

He also increased enrollment to 1,100 students.

"We put our hearts into this university. And to know it's in good hands and to know it's going to get better and better is so heartening."