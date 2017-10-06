UPDATE: Stabbing suspect to enter change of plea

UPDATE: Philip Craigie is in court today to enter a change of plea.

The plea agreement states he will plead guilty to Count I: Assault With a Weapon, a Felony. In return, the State agrees to recommend the Court impose a 15-year commitment to the Montana State Prison with five years suspended. The State has also agreed to dismiss Count I: Burglary, a Felony and Count II: Theft, a Felony on the condition he will pay any requested restitution to the victim or victims. Additionally, the State will forgo amending the Assault With a Weapons charge to Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

A suspect in the September stabbing is now facing additional charges of Burglary and Theft for a stolen television and vehicle.

On September 21 at approximately 9:30 pm, at a local car rental business, surveillance video shows a male and female suspect breaking into the business office and stealing a television and keys to a vehicle parked in the parking lot. The stolen items were valued over $1,500.

Charging documents say on or about October 2, Sgt. Beecroft recognized the male suspect in the video as Phillip Craigie (A.K.A. Phillip Prindle). During the interview with Craigie, he denied being involved, but officers determined the physical characteristics of the male suspect in the video matched those of Craigie.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond for Assault with a Weapon as he is the suspect in a stabbing that occurred during September. The State is requesting bond in the amount of $20,000 to run concurrently with all other bonds.

Great Falls, MT - Wife of stabbing suspect charged with Assault With A Weapon (Accountability).

On September 25th at approximately 1 pm, GFPD officers were called to the Park Manor at 100 Central Avenue for a reported stabbing. The victim, who is only described as D.B. in the charging documents, told officers he didn't know who stabbed him but that "It was a big fat guy that took off a bike." Security camera footage was used to identify Samuel Darling who was with a man pushing a bicycle, who was later identified as Phillip Craigie. The video shows Darling going into the apartments, later exiting the building into the alley with D.B.

The video shows Darling walking into the alley ahead of D.B. and immediately upon stepping into the alley, D.B. is ambushed from his right by Phillip Craigie who was wielding a knife. According to the video, Phillip Craigie assaulted D.B. and Darling calmly walked away to return to the apartment. A Honda Accord was also shown on the security footage circling the area prior to the assault and once the assault began, it pulled into the alley with the female driver in a position to observe it.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his torso, arms, and right leg. The police report also says D.B. had facial fractures.

According to the charging documents, Phillip Craigie took off on a bicycle after the assault and the car followed him. The female driver was identified as Samantha Craigie, Phillip Craige's wife. She is being charged with Assault With a Weapon (Accountability).

Just before 5:00 pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing.

The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls.

GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00 pm.

Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members of the Patrol and Investigation Bureaus, and members of the High-Risk Unit.