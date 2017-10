Great Falls, MT - Wife of stabbing suspect charged with Assault With A Weapon (Accountability).

On September 25th at approximately 1 pm, GFPD officers were called to the Park Manor at 100 Central Avenue for a reported stabbing. The victim, who is only described as D.B. in the charging documents, told officers he didn't know who stabbed him but that "It was a big fat guy that took off a bike." Security camera footage was used to identify Samuel Darling who was with a man pushing a bicycle, who was later identified as Phillip Craigie. The video shows Darling going into the apartments, later exiting the building into the alley with D.B.

The video shows Darling walking into the alley ahead of D.B. and immediately upon stepping into the alley, D.B. is ambushed from his right by Phillip Craigie who was wielding a knife. According to the video, Phillip Craigie assaulted D.B. and Darling calmly walked away to return to the apartment. A Honda Accord was also shown on the security footage circling the area prior to the assault and once the assault began, it pulled into the alley with the female driver in a position to observe it.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his torso, arms, and right leg. The police report also says D.B. had facial fractures.

According to the charging documents, Phillip Craigie took off on a bicycle after the assault and the car followed him. The female driver was identified as Samantha Craigie, Phillip Craige's wife. She is being charged with Assault With a Weapon (Accountability).

Just before 5:00 pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing.

The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls.

GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00 pm.

Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members of the Patrol and Investigation Bureaus, and members of the High-Risk Unit.