Roundabouts save lives

Roundabouts are starting to take hold here in Montana, replacing stop signs and traffic lights. Allowing drivers to continue the flow of traffic.

The Federal Highway Administration said roundabouts reduce the number of car accidents with serious injuries or fatalities at intersections up to 82 percent.

"They see it they notice it they slow down for it they reduce their speed by to about 15 to 25 miles per hour then they look to the left an proceed to the round about when its safe to do so," said Dwane Kailey, Highways and Engineering Administrator Montana Department of Transportation.

He added roundabouts can also be used at intersections on highways. In fact next spring the D.O.T will be starting a 3 million dollar construction project east of Grass Range on Highway 87. Which will be much larger than roundabouts in town. Kailey said roundabouts in Billings will pop up soon as well.