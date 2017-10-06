Salvation Army on 10th avenue is closing it's doors

The Salvation Army Northwest Division announced Friday that the thrift store on10th Avenue South will be closing its doors as of October 31st.

The store has been in operation for over 25 years and the owner, Major Mark King said, "making the decision to close this store and consolidate operations was a difficult one. We've been apart of the Eastside community for a decade, however, the success of our community programs depends on the success of the store, and we simply cannot jeopardize those programs."

He said due to operational expenses and sales dropping they were forced to shut down. All focus will now be on at the main store on 1st Ave NW but employees will not lose their jobs but instead be transferred to the main store.

At this time, future possible location in Great Falls depends on many factors, including economics, location, and resources.The store will operate as usual until its closing and also will continue to take donations.