Salvation Army on 10th avenue is closing it's doors

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Salvation Army Northwest Division announced Friday that the thrift store on10th Avenue South will be closing its doors as of October 31st.

The store has been in operation for over 25 years and the owner, Major Mark King said, "making the decision to close this store and consolidate operations was a difficult one. We've been apart of the Eastside community for a decade, however, the success of our community programs depends on the success of the store, and we simply cannot jeopardize those programs."

He said due to operational expenses and sales dropping they were forced to shut down. All focus will now be on at the main store on 1st Ave NW but employees will not lose their jobs but instead be transferred to the main store.

At this time, future possible location in Great Falls depends on many factors, including economics, location, and resources.The store will operate as usual until its closing and also will continue to take donations.

    Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing.  The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls.  GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
    As harvest season wraps up here in the Treasure state, farmers begin to look ahead at next year's crop.But he big topic of discussion is soil health.  Even if we aren't part of the agricultural community directly, through actually farming or raising livestock.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.

    AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets will remain jailed until her trial.

    For the first time since Shane LaPlant was killed at a wedding party this past July. The suspect in this case, William Arocha Jr., made an appearance in Blackfeet Tribal Court. 

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.  

    MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana.   Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...

