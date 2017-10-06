School needs more funding to open

The sense-ability school on the south side of Great Falls is one designed for autistic children. It was set to open this fall but unfortunately they are still waiting to officially open their doors.

They need a few more dollars in the bank to help them meet zoning codes and ring that school bell. The thing is they have to officially be ready for classes by January or they will lose the zoning permit.

"Sprinkler system again for the safety, of the children and we need to fix up thee emergency exist on the west of the building that will be accessible from the classrooms, and there we are talking some serious money I'm thinking 60- 80 thousand dollars," said Watson.

Also there is still a kitchen to build and even an area for a stage. And they also need to expand their parking area in the back. Rita said it maybe a lot of work but for the children it will all be worth it.

She said Saturday they are meeting with the contractor, and added any and all help from the community whether its painting a wall to even five dollars is a huge help. They will be hosting an open house November third. For information on the open house click here.