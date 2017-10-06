Rocky Boy in need of firewood

Rocky Boy - Earlier this week, a historic storm dumped nearly three feet of snow on parts of the Hi-Line..including the Rocky Boy Reservation. Now, some have been stuck in their homes for nearly five days, but warmer weather is starting to help the situation. Most roads near Rocky Boy have now re-opened but there's a bigger danger looming in the distance.

Crews are making headway on people's driveways now and both Rocky Boy and Box Elder schools have also re-opened. However, right now, there's a much bigger concern. Firewood used to heat homes is starting to run out.

Dustin White, the Chippewa Cree Tribal Water Resources Director, says that the wet conditions mean they can't chop new wood, and this is critical, because most homes on the Reservation use timber as a main source of heat. White says that they have delivered some emergency firewood supplies to homes that had run out, but now, even those resources are starting to run critically low.

"So we are going to be putting a call out requesting anybody in the region, if they want to sell wood to us, we're definitely in the market for splitting and cutting wood so that's our biggest need is finding enough wood for everybody," said White.

The Reservation needs at least 40 cords of wood, if not more, to make sure everyone is taken care of for the next few days, and possibly even weeks.

If you'd like to sell some of your firewood, you can contact the Chippewa Cree Water Resources Department at 406-395-4225.

There will be someone manning the telephone line from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.