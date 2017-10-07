10/6: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy held on Friday, October 6th.
Absarokee 51, Gardiner 16
Arlee def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Belt 48, Great Falls Central 14
Big Timber 41, Three Forks 0
Bigfork 13, Townsend 7
Billings Central 55, Havre 0
Billings Senior 41, Butte 22
Billings Skyview 31, Great Falls Russell 28
Bridger 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 18
Broadus 52, Lodge Grass 0
Browning 50, Libby 20
Cascade 58, Simms 14
Charlo 66, Troy 8
Colstrip def. Poplar, forfeit
Columbia Falls 51, Ronan 6
Dillon 32, Frenchtown 15
Ennis 50, Park City 12
Eureka 56, Florence 20
Flint Creek 62, Seeley-Swan 16
Forsyth 66, Scobey-Opheim 36
Fort Benton 77, Rocky Boy 20
Hamilton 40, Butte Central 19
Hardin 32, Livingston 6
Helena 48, Bozeman 28
Helena Capital 24, Billings West 16
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Broadview-Lavina, forfeit
Huntley Project 49, Wolf Point 0
Joliet 56, Lone Peak 21
Jordan 46, Ekalaka 18
Kalispell Glacier 37, Great Falls 34
Lewistown (Fergus) 28, Belgrade 14
Lincoln def. St. Regis, forfeit
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 43, Cut Bank 13
Manhattan 48, Columbus 8
Miles City 41, Glendive 14
Missoula Loyola 54, Anaconda 14
Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 6
Noxon 49, Sheridan 14
Plains 34, St. Ignatius 12
Polson 16, Whitefish 10
Roundup 50, Conrad 0
Shelby 66, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0
Shepherd 25, Baker 6
Sidney 21, Laurel 12
Stevensville 31, Corvallis 20
Thompson Falls 35, Deer Lodge 8
Twin Bridges 50, Victor 26
Valier 19, Big Sandy 7
Whitehall 29, Jefferson (Boulder) 14
Winnett-Grass Range 47, Shields Valley 44
