10/6: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy held on Friday, October 6th.

Absarokee 51, Gardiner 16
    
Arlee def. Hot Springs, forfeit
    
Belt 48, Great Falls Central 14
    
Big Timber 41, Three Forks 0
    
Bigfork 13, Townsend 7
    
Billings Central 55, Havre 0
    
Billings Senior 41, Butte 22
    
Billings Skyview 31, Great Falls Russell 28
    
Bridger 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 18
    
Broadus 52, Lodge Grass 0
    
Browning 50, Libby 20
    
Cascade 58, Simms 14
    
Charlo 66, Troy 8
    
Colstrip def. Poplar, forfeit
    
Columbia Falls 51, Ronan 6
    
Dillon 32, Frenchtown 15
    
Ennis 50, Park City 12
    
Eureka 56, Florence 20
    
Flint Creek 62, Seeley-Swan 16
    
Forsyth 66, Scobey-Opheim 36
    
Fort Benton 77, Rocky Boy 20
    
Hamilton 40, Butte Central 19
    
Hardin 32, Livingston 6
    
Helena 48, Bozeman 28
    
Helena Capital 24, Billings West 16
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Broadview-Lavina, forfeit
    
Huntley Project 49, Wolf Point 0
    
Joliet 56, Lone Peak 21
    
Jordan 46, Ekalaka 18
    
Kalispell Glacier 37, Great Falls 34
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 28, Belgrade 14
    
Lincoln def. St. Regis, forfeit
    
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 43, Cut Bank 13
    
Manhattan 48, Columbus 8
    
Miles City 41, Glendive 14
    
Missoula Loyola 54, Anaconda 14
    
Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 6
    
Noxon 49, Sheridan 14
    
Plains 34, St. Ignatius 12
    
Polson 16, Whitefish 10
    
Roundup 50, Conrad 0
    
Shelby 66, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0
    
Shepherd 25, Baker 6
    
Sidney 21, Laurel 12
    
Stevensville 31, Corvallis 20
    
Thompson Falls 35, Deer Lodge 8
    
Twin Bridges 50, Victor 26
    
Valier 19, Big Sandy 7
    
Whitehall 29, Jefferson (Boulder) 14
    
Winnett-Grass Range 47, Shields Valley 44

