10/6: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy held on Friday, October 6th.

Absarokee 51, Gardiner 16



Arlee def. Hot Springs, forfeit



Belt 48, Great Falls Central 14



Big Timber 41, Three Forks 0



Bigfork 13, Townsend 7



Billings Central 55, Havre 0



Billings Senior 41, Butte 22



Billings Skyview 31, Great Falls Russell 28



Bridger 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 18



Broadus 52, Lodge Grass 0



Browning 50, Libby 20



Cascade 58, Simms 14



Charlo 66, Troy 8



Colstrip def. Poplar, forfeit



Columbia Falls 51, Ronan 6



Dillon 32, Frenchtown 15



Ennis 50, Park City 12



Eureka 56, Florence 20



Flint Creek 62, Seeley-Swan 16



Forsyth 66, Scobey-Opheim 36



Fort Benton 77, Rocky Boy 20



Hamilton 40, Butte Central 19



Hardin 32, Livingston 6



Helena 48, Bozeman 28



Helena Capital 24, Billings West 16



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Broadview-Lavina, forfeit



Huntley Project 49, Wolf Point 0



Joliet 56, Lone Peak 21



Jordan 46, Ekalaka 18



Kalispell Glacier 37, Great Falls 34



Lewistown (Fergus) 28, Belgrade 14



Lincoln def. St. Regis, forfeit



Malta-Whitewater-Saco 43, Cut Bank 13



Manhattan 48, Columbus 8



Miles City 41, Glendive 14



Missoula Loyola 54, Anaconda 14



Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 6



Noxon 49, Sheridan 14



Plains 34, St. Ignatius 12



Polson 16, Whitefish 10



Roundup 50, Conrad 0



Shelby 66, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0



Shepherd 25, Baker 6



Sidney 21, Laurel 12



Stevensville 31, Corvallis 20



Thompson Falls 35, Deer Lodge 8



Twin Bridges 50, Victor 26



Valier 19, Big Sandy 7



Whitehall 29, Jefferson (Boulder) 14



Winnett-Grass Range 47, Shields Valley 44