Alleged Meals on Wheels burglar facing additional charges

Update: Man accused of robbing the Great Falls Food Bank in September is now facing unrelated theft charges from a case back in August.

Charging documents say on August 16, a victim reported more than $3,000 in tools missing from his work vehicle at the Columbus Center in Great Falls. The theft is believed to have occurred between August 14, 2017, around 6:00 pm, and August 16, 2017, around 1:00 pm.

The police report states Brandon Burshia pawned miscellaneous hand tools, a bag of pliers, strippers, and cutters on August 16. The victim identified the tools as his.

Another victim reported $380 in tools missing from their work vehicle also at the Columbus Center. This crime is believed to have occurred between August 11, around 5:00 p.m. and August 14, around 6:00 pm.

On September 21, a fellow employee of the victims informed Detective Burrow that she had a video of Brandon Burshia looking into one of her employer's work vehicles parked at the Columbus Center. She told officers she was aware of Brandon Burshia because his photo had been circulating social media concerning the burglary of the Great Falls Community Food Bank. Court documents say additional video had been recovered of Brandon Burshia inside the Columbus Center around the same time frame.

When interviewed by police, Burshia confirmed that he was in the video at the Columbus Center and he possibly took the tools out of vehicles there, according to the police report.

Brandon Lee Burshia is being charged with two counts of Theft and two counts of Criminal Trespass to vehicles. He also has pending charges for two counts of Burglary and one count of Criminal Possession of Drugs.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $30,000.

According to Great Falls Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Burshia was caught Friday night after leading GFPD on a small foot chase.

The original call came into the GFPD dispatch about 11 p.m. as a suspicious man hanging around the Holiday Village Mall. When officers arrived he fled north-bound but Officers later found Burshia hiding in a dumpster.

Burshia is the man who police believe burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank in September getting away with a laptop, a few cans of food about 3 dollars in change leaving the food bank completely ransacked.

Officers said he did not resist arrest.