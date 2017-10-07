Food bank suspect captured after foot pursuit

Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy held on Friday, October 6th.
Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy held on Friday, October 6th.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.
Earlier this week, a historic storm dumped nearly three feet of snow on parts of the Hi-Line..including the Rocky Boy Reservation. Now, some have been stuck in their homes for nearly five days, but warmer weather is starting to help the situation.
Earlier this week, a historic storm dumped nearly three feet of snow on parts of the Hi-Line..including the Rocky Boy Reservation. Now, some have been stuck in their homes for nearly five days, but warmer weather is starting to help the situation.
The sense-ability school on the south side of Great Falls is one designed for autistic children. It was set to open this fall but unfortunately they are still waiting to officially open their doors. They need a few more dollars in the bank to help them meet zoning codes and ring that school bell.
The sense-ability school on the south side of Great Falls is one designed for autistic children. It was set to open this fall but unfortunately they are still waiting to officially open their doors. They need a few more dollars in the bank to help them meet zoning codes and ring that school bell.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal. While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal. While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.
Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court.
MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...
MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...