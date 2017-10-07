Food bank suspect captured after foot pursuit

Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls. GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...

