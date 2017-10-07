General disturbance leads to felony charges - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

General disturbance leads to felony charges

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 19th Ave NW on reports of a large disturbance.

When officers arrived they found several people standing outside and several more inside that were intoxicated. Officers said after their initial investigation they determined that someone in the home was a victim of sexual assault. Officers tried to enter the home again to continue their investigation but the owner of the home, 37-years-old Nicole Downs, denied them entrance. She was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felony obstructing justice and felony tampering with evidence.

Officers said  21-year-old Khalil Stinson was arrested and charged with sexual intercourse without consent. 

GFPD said this is still an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more as this story develops.

