Carroll Football Homecoming Spoiled By The College of Idaho

Courtesy: Carroll Sports Information

Darius-James Peterson ran for 86 yards and passed for 208 to lead the College of Idaho to a 21-6 win over Carroll College Saturday at Nelson Stadium.



The Saints played well on defense, holding the C of I rushing attack short of their season average. Major Ali ran the ball 24 times for 98 yards and the Saints' lone touchdown to pace the Carrol offense.



Quarterback Tanner Gustavsen left the game in the first quarter with an injury and was replaced by redshirt freshman Reese Hiibel replaced Gustavsen and went 7-19 for 87 yards and an interception.



The Yotes got on the board first with a 7-yard touchdown run by Peterson with 2:42 left in the first half. Nick Calzaretta found the end zone with 1:54 in the second quarter on a three-yard run with 1:54 left in the first half.



Carroll got on the scoreboard with a one-yard leap by Ali with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter, but the PAT attempt was missed in windy conditions.



College of Idaho put the clamps on the comeback bid with a 20-yard touchdown run from Calzaretta with 5:45 remaining.



The Saints fall to 1-4 on the year while College of Idaho is now 2-4 overall and 2-3 in Frontier play.



Carroll next hosts Montana Tech in the second matchup of the season for the two opponents. The Orediggers won the first matchup 45-21.