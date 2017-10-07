Carroll Football 1-4 After Homecoming Loss

Carroll College football hosted The College of Idaho on Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend at Nelson Stadium in Helena.

The Fighting Saints fell behind the Yotes 14-0 in the first half before losing 21-6 and dropping to 1-4 this season. Senior quarterback Tanner Gustavsen left the game during the first half with an injury. Redshirt freshman Reese Hiibel stepped in to lead the offense. Sophomore running back Major Ali rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown. He says the entire team must be more consistent.

"First half the offense comes out slow. Hats off to the defense although they made a couple mistakes. I mean, they kept us in it. A lot of pressure on them. Offensively, we've got to get better on third down. We've got to convert. We've got to stay on the field and give our defense a break. Keep the sticks moving. So, I guess, the encouraging thing is obviously we see it's there but, I mean, like it's been for five games we're not consistent as an offense or as a defense so we've got to continue to work on that and get better," said Major Ali.

The 1-4 Saints are at home again Saturday, October 14th as they host the arch-rival Montana Tech Orediggers, who are 4-1 after losing to Montana-Western, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.