Football Player with Rare Condition Scores First Touchdown

The White Sulphur Springs community came together this weekend for a pretty cool cause.

Seventh grader Gavin Voldseth, who has a rare condition, Kabuki Syndrome, was able to play in his first ever football game.

"He just had his football pads and helmet walking around the house," Kim Voldseth said.

Gavin's mother Kim said Kabuki Syndrome affects 1 in every 32,000 births.

"Low muscle tone makes it hard for him to walk. He's had quite a few hip surgeries and coordination makes it physically hard for him to run or walk long distances," she said.

Gavin usually sits in the bleachers to watch his teammates. But instead of watching the game on Saturday, he suited up in the black and orange to play for the junior high team.

"(The whole community is) very honored that he gets to do things like this," said his aide Judy Parks.

"He comes out for P.E. and we were doing flag football earlier this fall," said White Sulphur Springs Athletic Director Janie Barfuss. "He plays with the kids and Judy (his aide) said 'wouldn't it be cool if he could go to practice with the boys. I said 'Judy, why don't we do it bigger than that, why don't we get involved in an actual game."

Gavin warmed up with the team and was selected as a captain for the game's coin toss. But he didn't want to just suit up, his family and friends said he wanted a piece of the action.

"I knew he would just relish the excitement and everyone cheering for him," his mom said.

On the first play of the game, Gavin took a handoff from his quarterback. He followed his blockers and broke free toward the end zone. No one on the Wolverine defense could catch him. Gavin scored the game's opening touchdown, however, because of his condition, it was the last series he'd play that day. So Gavin went back to the bleachers to watch. But not without a touchdown run he'll remember the rest of his life.

"Clearly he's excited about it. I'm not sure how we're going to keep him off the field in the future," said his mom.

"The school has just done a super job including Gavin in everything. They're really gone above and beyond and it's just heartwarming as a parent," said his dad, Vance.

Gavin's moment on the field might be over with, but when he returns to school later this week, he'll go back to being everyone's favorite Hornet.

"It shows what our small community can do when we come together, and when something like this happens it's go big or go home," Barfuss said.

Gavin's aide concluded "this whole community would go above and beyond to do anything for him. He's just that special to everyone."