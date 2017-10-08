Kidnapped baby returns home, meets family for the first time.

Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport.
Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love.
This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to June when this ordeal started.
Gouchenour got to meet with his son once for a two hour period in Arizona before William and his mother Maddie Jones disappeared.
“A day after my parenting time started, my ex-wife, his mom, took off with him, so it's been three and a half months that he was kidnapped and I didn't know where he was, how he was doing or his well being,” says Gouchenour.
During those three months, Gouchenour was feeling lost. His ex-wife Maddie was busy fleeing to San Diego California with William in tow, leaving Jake hopeless and heartbroken.
“I've been looking forward to being a part of his life for a year now. he just turned a year a week ago. I've been fighting and fighting in the courts to get parenting time, ” says Gouchenour
Gouchenour’s fighting paid off and he was granted full custody on July 11th. But William was still missing.
Finally the day everybody was waiting for, on October 2nd, William was found in good health with his mother in San Diego. She was taken into custody and Gouchenour flew down to pick his son up.
There are still more legal battles to be fought, but when William’s mother is let out, Gouchenour says he will allow some visitation depending on court orders.
“Any visits with him will have to be supervised so something like this doesn’t happen again, but we will take it when it comes, in a couple few years, so, for now, we will just love him and love him,” says Gouchenour.
According to Gouchenour, William’s mother Madeline Jones faces class four felony charges for kidnapping and crossing state borders. She remains in custody in California and she could be extradited back to Arizona at a later date.
