Vice President Pence leaves NFL game due to National Anthem prot - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Vice President Pence leaves NFL game due to National Anthem protest

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Vice president Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday after some players knelt during The National Anthem.

Some players took a knee before the Indianapolis Colts faced the San Francisco 49ers. The Vice President and his wife then left the stadium. Pence later tweeted that he didn't want to dignify an event that disrespected U.S. soldiers and their flag. The kneeling was started last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he protested racial injustice. Last month, President Trump called for firing the players who kneel, saying the practice was disrespectful. The President took to Twitter in support of Pence saying, “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dove apologizes for Facebook soap ad that many call racist

    Dove apologizes for Facebook soap ad that many call racist

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-10-09 08:44:15 GMT

    The company says it "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."

    The company says it "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."

  • Kidnapped baby returns home, meets family for the first time

    Kidnapped baby returns home, meets family for the first time

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:00 AM EDT2017-10-09 07:00:13 GMT

    Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...

    Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...

  • KFBB says good-bye to reporter Melinda Zosh

    KFBB says good-bye to reporter Melinda Zosh

    Monday, October 9 2017 1:29 AM EDT2017-10-09 05:29:51 GMT

    Great Falls - KFBB is saying good-bye to weather anchor and reporter Melinda Zosh. We would like to wish her best of luck as she sets off on a new adventure at WVVA in Bluefield, WV as a main evening anchor. We will miss you, Mel!

    Great Falls - KFBB is saying good-bye to weather anchor and reporter Melinda Zosh. We would like to wish her best of luck as she sets off on a new adventure at WVVA in Bluefield, WV as a main evening anchor. We will miss you, Mel!

  • A ghost tour in Gettysburg, PA

    A ghost tour in Gettysburg, PA

    Monday, October 9 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-10-09 05:51:00 GMT

    What's an evening in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania look like? For reporter Melinda Zosh, it involves a ghost tour. 

    What's an evening in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania look like? For reporter Melinda Zosh, it involves a ghost tour. 

  • Vice President Pence leaves NFL game due to National Anthem protest

    Vice President Pence leaves NFL game due to National Anthem protest

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:02 AM EDT2017-10-09 07:02:15 GMT

    Vice president Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday after some players knelt during The National Anthem. Some players took a knee before the Indianapolis Colts faced the San Francisco 49ers. The Vice President and his wife then left the stadium. Pence later tweeted that he didn't want to dignify an event that disrespected US soldiers and their flag. The kneeling was started last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he protested racial injustice. Last mont...

    Vice president Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday after some players knelt during The National Anthem. Some players took a knee before the Indianapolis Colts faced the San Francisco 49ers. The Vice President and his wife then left the stadium. Pence later tweeted that he didn't want to dignify an event that disrespected US soldiers and their flag. The kneeling was started last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he protested racial injustice. Last mont...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Montana teen killed in crash near Helena

    Montana teen killed in crash near Helena

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-10-09 07:01:24 GMT

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

  • Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:47:30 GMT
    Courtesy: KHEW 88.5 FMCourtesy: KHEW 88.5 FM

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:33:43 GMT

    Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.  

    Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.