Vice President Pence leaves NFL game due to National Anthem protest

Vice president Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday after some players knelt during The National Anthem.

Some players took a knee before the Indianapolis Colts faced the San Francisco 49ers. The Vice President and his wife then left the stadium. Pence later tweeted that he didn't want to dignify an event that disrespected U.S. soldiers and their flag. The kneeling was started last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he protested racial injustice. Last month, President Trump called for firing the players who kneel, saying the practice was disrespectful. The President took to Twitter in support of Pence saying, “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”