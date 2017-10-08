Montana teen killed in crash near Helena.

A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling several times after striking an embankment. The patrol says speed is a suspected cause of the crash.