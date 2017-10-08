Energy company looking to build CO2 pipeline in eastern Montana.

Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...

Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 19th Ave NW on reports of a large disturbance. When officers arrived they found several people standing outside and several more inside that were intoxicated. Officers said after their initial investigation they determined that someone in the home was a victim of sexual assault. Officers tried to enter the home again to continue their investigation but the owner of the home, 37-years-old Nicole Downs, den...