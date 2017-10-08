Energy company looking to build CO2 pipeline in eastern Montana. - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Energy company looking to build CO2 pipeline in eastern Montana.

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
BILLINGS -

An energy company is seeking federal approval to build a pipeline in eastern Montana that would transport carbon dioxide along the North Dakota border. A Denbury Resources spokesperson says the $150 million pipeline would begin near the Wyoming border and stretch 110 miles. The carbon dioxide would come as a byproduct from a pair of natural gas processing plants. Carbon dioxide is considered a prime contributor to climate change. It also can be used to push out more oil from tapped out reserves. The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the proposal through November 3.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kidnapped baby returns home, meets family for the first time.

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-10-09 01:44:32 GMT

    Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...

    Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...

  • General disturbance leads to felony charges

    General disturbance leads to felony charges

    Saturday, October 7 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-07 22:23:49 GMT
    Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 19th Ave NW on reports of a large disturbance. When officers arrived they found several people standing outside and several more inside that were intoxicated. Officers said after their initial investigation they determined that someone in the home was a victim of sexual assault. Officers tried to enter the home again to continue their investigation but the owner of the home, 37-years-old Nicole Downs, den...
    Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 19th Ave NW on reports of a large disturbance. When officers arrived they found several people standing outside and several more inside that were intoxicated. Officers said after their initial investigation they determined that someone in the home was a victim of sexual assault. Officers tried to enter the home again to continue their investigation but the owner of the home, 37-years-old Nicole Downs, den...

  • Vice President Pence leaves NFL game due to National Anthem protest.

    Vice President Pence leaves NFL game due to National Anthem protest.

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-10-09 01:32:43 GMT

    Vice president Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday after some players knelt during The National Anthem. Some players took a knee before the Indianapolis Colts faced the San Francisco 49ers. The Vice President and his wife then left the stadium. Pence later tweeted that he didn't want to dignify an event that disrespected US soldiers and their flag. The kneeling was started last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he protested racial injustice. Last mont...

    Vice president Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday after some players knelt during The National Anthem. Some players took a knee before the Indianapolis Colts faced the San Francisco 49ers. The Vice President and his wife then left the stadium. Pence later tweeted that he didn't want to dignify an event that disrespected US soldiers and their flag. The kneeling was started last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he protested racial injustice. Last mont...

  • Salvation Army on 10th avenue is closing it's doors

    Friday, October 6 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-10-06 23:13:32 GMT
    The Salvation Army Northwest Division announced Friday that the thrift store on10th Avenue South will be closing its doors as of October 31st. The store has been in operation for over 25 years and the owner, Major Mark King said, "making the decision to close this store and consolidate operations was a difficult one. We've been apart of the Eastside community for a decade, however, the success of our community programs depends on the success of the store, and we simply cann...
    The Salvation Army Northwest Division announced Friday that the thrift store on10th Avenue South will be closing its doors as of October 31st. The store has been in operation for over 25 years and the owner, Major Mark King said, "making the decision to close this store and consolidate operations was a difficult one. We've been apart of the Eastside community for a decade, however, the success of our community programs depends on the success of the store, and we simply cann...

  • Stabbing suspect identified

    Stabbing suspect identified

    Friday, October 6 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-10-06 23:06:02 GMT
    Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing.  The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls.  GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
    Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing.  The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls.  GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Montana teen killed in crash near Helena.

    Montana teen killed in crash near Helena.

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:37:50 GMT

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

  • Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Montana assists the Chippewa Cree Tribe with snow removal

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:47:30 GMT
    Courtesy: KHEW 88.5 FMCourtesy: KHEW 88.5 FM

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:33:43 GMT

    Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.  

    Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.