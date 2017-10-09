Pet of the Week: Zeus - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Zeus

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Zeus the cat as our Pet of the Week. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. 

Zeus is six years old and he's a chill cat who gets along great with everyone. 

"He loves pretty much anybody. I don't think there's a person he doesn't like. He likes to be held," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director. 

Like most cats, Zeus also loves to play with his toys, but some days he just likes to lay around and be pet. 

"You can pick him up, you can play with him so little kids, he would do fine with, older kids, too. He just needs a buddy," said Doran. 

If you're interested in adopting Zeus, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. If you're interested in learning more about the hours or operation or adoption fees go here. 

