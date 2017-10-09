A ghost tour in Gettysburg, PA

Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...
Great Falls - KFBB is saying good-bye to weather anchor and reporter Melinda Zosh. We would like to wish her best of luck as she sets off on a new adventure at WVVA in Bluefield, WV as a main evening anchor. We will miss you, Mel!
What's an evening in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania look like? For reporter Melinda Zosh, it involves a ghost tour.
This week KFBB is featuring Zeus the cat as our Pet of the Week. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.
University of Providence Inducts Three New Members into Hall of Fame: Rob Spear, Michael French, & Dr. Gene McAllister
A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...
The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal. While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.
Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court.