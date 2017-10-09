A ghost tour in Gettysburg, PA

Over the past two years at ABC Fox Montana News, reporter Melinda Zosh was fortunate enough to travel all over the state, covering stories like the ghost towns of Bannack and Marysville to May's special election for U.S. Congress.

However, her favorite stories to cover are those that involve history, and as a Pennsylvania native, it's no surprise that she grew up visiting the Civil War Town of Gettysburg.

It's always been one of her dreams to do a story about its history, and finally in August, thanks to the Facebook live feature, and the generosity of the historic Farnsworth House, her dream came true. now, Now, she would like to share a little piece of Civil War history with you.

What's an evening in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania look like? For Zosh, it involves a ghost tour.

"People ask me, especially children, ask me if I've ever seen a ghost, no I've never seen anything," said tour guide Rick May.

Farnsworth House Ghost Tours Guide Rick May has yet to actually spot a spirit, but he has plenty of stories about them.

"On the tour, we talk a little bit about a little five-year-old boy (ghost) named Jeremy," said May.

First, the tour starts outside the house. Then, May leads his group inside, up the stairs to the attic, a place where some soldiers met their fate.

"If (a soldier or sharpshooter) was shot dead, they grabbed the body by the ankles, dragged it out of the way and somebody would take his place, and they'd throw the body over there next to the chimney," said May.

Moments later, the attic's door mysteriously opened...

"Jeremy, if that's you, you can come on in ok," said May.

Not long after that, Rick led the group back outside. We don't know if Jeremy the ghost came with the group or not, but as they kept walking, some couldn't shake the feeling that they weren't alone, and it got even more real when Rick went into character.

"'James, you must promise me, you will bring Brady home. James, could think of little to say but 'yes, mama,'" said May.

A few minutes later the tour ends, but May takes a few minutes to share his final thoughts with Zosh.

"all of the people Ii talk about are real people. They all had their lives cut short tragically or others. I like to think that by telling their story, I give them a few minutes of their life back," said May.