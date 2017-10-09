Montana pipeline proposed to transport CO2 for oil recovery

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An energy company is seeking federal approval to build a pipeline in eastern Montana that would transport the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide for use in oil production along the North Dakota border.



Denbury Resources spokesman John Mayer said the $150 million pipeline would begin near the Wyoming border and stretch 110 miles.



The carbon dioxide would come as a byproduct from a pair of natural gas processing plants.



Carbon dioxide is considered a prime contributor to climate change.



It also can be used to breathe life into old oil fields. Companies pump the gas deep underground in order to push out more oil from tapped out reserves.



The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the proposal through November 3.



Texas-based Denbury hasn't released a construction timeline.

