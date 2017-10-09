Helena brewery brings home the Silver - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Helena brewery brings home the Silver

Helena, MT - Lewis & Clark Brewing Company was awarded a silver medal at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival competition.

This past weekend, Lewis & Clark Brewing Company was one of four breweries from Montana that received a medal from this national competition presented by the Brewers Association. Miner's Gold Hefeweizen brought home the silver in the American Style Wheat Bear with Yeast beer-style category.

Owner of Lewis & Clark Brewing Company Max Pigman said  “It’s an honor to be recognized within such a large group of great craft brewers, we are very lucky to have a dedicated brewing staff lead by industry veteran Sean Tobin, that continues to produce award-winning beers day-in and day-out. This is the 2nd time the Miner’s Gold has been recognized on the National level as it also won Silver at the 2012 World Beer Cup.  Some breweries take the time to create special batches and hand-bottle these beers for competitions, we choose to grab a 6-pack of cans off the shelf and send them in, so what you buy in the store is what the judges tasted at the competition.  This beer was also brewed on our new brew system which is very gratifying to know we have it dialed in.”

For more GABF competition information, including the 2017 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.

