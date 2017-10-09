One family forced to leave apartment that's killing them - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

One family forced to leave apartment that's killing them

A family is being forced to move from their apartment because of health concerns involving mold.

Lynn Bourne and her husband Jim moved into the fox hollow apartments 7 years ago. Their daughter tells us, the apartment is literally killing them.

As far as the Bourne’s doctors are concerned, they say inhaling mold can cause serious lung scarring and respiratory issues, something Jim deals with now.

“My dad has a couple health issues, he has COPD and CHF. With his health, that way they advised him to move out because of mold in the apartment” says Kaylyn Sigler.

The property manager, Stromberg properties, hasn't been much help according to the Bourne’s.  They pointed out a section in their contract; it says the landlord must comply with requirements of housing codes affecting health and safety.

However under Montana real estate mold disclosure, the landlord is not liable for the presence of mold in complexes they own, and legally it is up to the tenant to do testing and repairs.

The Bourne’s say they don't believe it was tested before, and it hasn't been tested since.

One neighbor says he’s been trying to help elderly couple as much as he can.

“I came through and put up plastic liner over top of their ceiling so it wouldn't leak down onto them when they were going to the bathroom,” says Dalton Scott.

The bathroom hasn’t been the only place with a mold issue. Scott says he’s helped with other problems involved in the house.

“The waterline in the one bedroom, that was actually leaking, they couldn’t figure out where it was coming from. Their whole shelf was filled with water. Their books and stuff were all water damaged. So I came down punched a hole in the wall and found there was a huge leak inside, we stuck a bucket under their called the landlord. And he didn’t even fix it right” says Scott.

A representative from Stromberg properties denies negligence and told me they respond to every maintenance request they have received.

The Bourne’s are officially moved out now and they are in a motel until they find more permanent housing.

