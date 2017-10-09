One family forced to leave apartment that's killing them

The company says it "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."
The company says it "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...
Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...
Great Falls - KFBB is saying good-bye to weather anchor and reporter Melinda Zosh. We would like to wish her best of luck as she sets off on a new adventure at WVVA in Bluefield, WV as a main evening anchor. We will miss you, Mel!
Great Falls - KFBB is saying good-bye to weather anchor and reporter Melinda Zosh. We would like to wish her best of luck as she sets off on a new adventure at WVVA in Bluefield, WV as a main evening anchor. We will miss you, Mel!
What's an evening in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania look like? For reporter Melinda Zosh, it involves a ghost tour.
What's an evening in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania look like? For reporter Melinda Zosh, it involves a ghost tour.
Montana schools will soon be flooded with money. The U.S Department of Education just renewed a seven year grant for $24.5 million to help with educational programs.
Montana schools will soon be flooded with money. The U.S Department of Education just renewed a seven year grant for $24.5 million to help with educational programs.
Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...
Baby William, the baby who went missing with his mother in June was welcomed home today by dozens of family members at the Great Falls international airport. Family members said they just couldn't wait to meet William for the first time. The second William and his father Jake Gouchenour did get off the plane, they literally were showered with love. This day has been a long time coming for Gouchenour and his family. But to get the whole story we have to take a couple steps back to J...
27-year-old Brandon Burshia was caught Friday night after leading the Great Falls Police Department on a small foot chase. The original call came into the GFPD dispatch about 11 p.m. as a suspicious man hanging around the Holiday Village Mall. When officers arrived he fled north-bound but Officers later found Burshia hiding in a dumpster.
27-year-old Brandon Burshia was caught Friday night after leading the Great Falls Police Department on a small foot chase. The original call came into the GFPD dispatch about 11 p.m. as a suspicious man hanging around the Holiday Village Mall. When officers arrived he fled north-bound but Officers later found Burshia hiding in a dumpster.
Roundabouts are starting to take hold here in Montana, replacing stop signs and traffic lights. Allowing drivers to continue the flow of traffic. The Federal Highway Administration said roundabouts reduce the number of car accidents with serious injuries or fatalities at intersections up to 82 percent. "They see it they notice it they slow down for it they reduce their speed by to about 15 to 25 miles per hour then they look to the left an proceed to the ...
Roundabouts are starting to take hold here in Montana, replacing stop signs and traffic lights. Allowing drivers to continue the flow of traffic. The Federal Highway Administration said roundabouts reduce the number of car accidents with serious injuries or fatalities at intersections up to 82 percent. "They see it they notice it they slow down for it they reduce their speed by to about 15 to 25 miles per hour then they look to the left an proceed to the ...