Teen arrested after shooting, killing Texas Tech campus police officer.

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Texas Tech University officials say a student sought-after shooting and killing a campus police officer at police headquarters has been captured. University officials issued an alert around 9:35 p.m. Monday saying they've lifted a campus lock down that was ordered after the shooting. A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found evidence of drugs in a room. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station, that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

