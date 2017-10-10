Three deer poached south of Great Falls

Great Falls, MT - Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says the state game wardens are asking for help solving deer poaching incidents that occurred south of Great Falls during the first week of October.

According to the press release, a mule deer doe and fawn were shot and left on West Eden Road south of Great Falls on the night of October 5th or the morning of October 6th.

Around the same time, a mule deer was shot and left at the intersection of Boston Coulee and Upper Milligan roads south of Great Falls. Area residents reported they heard several shots around midnight and saw a truck drive away.

FWP is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-TIPMONT. They say information is kept confidential and rewards are possible.