Ulta Beauty opening in Great Falls

Great Falls, MT - Ulta Beauty is having its Grand Opening in Great Falls at Westwood Plaza, 207 NW Bypass from October 27-29.

The store will open its doors on Friday, October 27 at 9:45 a.m. and will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands. Ulta Beauty says the first 100 shoppers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will win beauty give-a-ways. There will be free consultations and customized product recommendations available all weekend.