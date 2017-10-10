Proposed food processing plant causing quite the stir - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Proposed food processing plant causing quite the stir

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Some residents said they are not happy about the proposed slaughterhouse coming right outside Great Falls. Stacey Hermiller said her home is about a mile away from the property and she will do everything she can to fight this plant from coming. She and her husband purchased 18 acres of land hoping to always enjoy that country living. She said they have invested everything they have into their property and their home.

She said, "Attracting low-income positions in an industry with over 40% turnover rate is not the kind of community I want to raise my family in nor will anyone else. I beg people to see the bigger picture here."

KFBB reached out to Friesen Foods the company behind the Madison Food Park but they have not returned our calls or emails yet.

Some residents think that people are just overreacting.

