219th Red Horse Squadron heads to Puerto Rico to help in relief efforts

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The 219th Red Horse Squadron of the Montana Air National Guard answered the call when they were asked to aid the island of Puerto Rico in relief efforts. They are deploying 27 volunteer guardsmen from the Disaster Relief Bed Down Set (DRBS), which is a team of guardsmen who have the ability to set up a tent city for emergency responders. They are one of three DRBS joining other squadrons from Ohio and New Hampshire. They will be able to help up to 300 people, supplying them with basic needs like showers, meals and air-conditioned facilities that they can use anytime.

One guardsman said that the moment they got the call no one hesitated to lend that helping hand they signed up for. The next big hurdle was getting the okay from families and current employers, and of course, none of them had an issue with their love one answering the call. 

They have one quick stop in Savannah, GA before the go to the Puerto Rico. The guardsmen will be deployed for about 30 days but said they are willing to help out for a while longer if they need to.

