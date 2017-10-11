FREE Fun at the 3rd Annual Fall Family Fest

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
DETROIT (AP) - Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he "came to stomp." The rapper took aim at Trump in a 4½-minute freestyle rap video that aired as part of BET's Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Eminem focused several times on Trump's ongoing campaign against NFL national anthem protests, rapping: "so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada.
A recently passed water compact in the Blackfeet nation, is under-fire because of a group of tribal members. They claim the agreement between the state and the tribe was illegally passed. We spoke to both the society members and the tribal council.
Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of 23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.
A family forced to move from their apartment because of health concerns involving mold. Lynn Bourne and her husband Jim moved into the fox hollow apartments 7 years ago. Their daughter tells us, the apartment is literally killing them. As far as the Bourne’s doctors are concerned, they say inhaling mold can cause serious lung scarring and respiratory issues, something Jim deals with now. “My dad has a couple health issues, he has COPD and CHF. With his health,...
Just before 5:00pm Friday, Great Falls Police confirmed they have located the suspect in a late-September stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Philip Prindle, AKA Philip Craigie. He is suspected of stabbing a man September 25th behind Park Manor on Central Avenue in Great Falls. GFPD says they took Craigie into custody just before 4:00pm. Craigie was found thanks to a tip from within the community; the effort was conducted in conjunction with members from the Pa...
Great Falls, MT - Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says the state game wardens are asking for help solving deer poaching incidents that occurred south of Great Falls during the first week of October.
Montana schools will soon be flooded with money. The U.S Department of Education just renewed a seven year grant for $24.5 million to help with educational programs.
