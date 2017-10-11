FREE Fun at the 3rd Annual Fall Family Fest - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

FREE Fun at the 3rd Annual Fall Family Fest

Posted: Updated:

Montana State Parks will be hosting the 3rd Annual Fall Family Fest at Giant Springs State Park on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm to 4pm. 

Spend the afternoon with us and enjoy a FREE day of fun for the whole family! There will be multiple activity stations including s'mores, hay rides, face painting, sack races and much more! Fall Family Fest is a free public event. Don't miss this fun experience!! 

We are also seeking volunteers to assist at Fall Family Fest. Volunteers will help run multiple activity stations located around Heritage Picnic Area. Volunteers are needed from 12-4:30pm; the event runs from 1-4 pm. Don't miss this opportunity to make a memorable day for children and families in your community. 

For more information or to register as a volunteer, please call the Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

