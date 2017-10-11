Sport fans get ready for 2018

Get ready Great Falls after nine years the special Olympics be coming back to the Electric City. For the next three years, the city will host athletes, their families, fans, and friends.

By May of next year, the city will be flooded with 1,200 Olympians competing in ten different sports for three days. At a press conference on Wednesday city officials along with SOMT representatives want the community to know what to expect and how they can get involved in things like volunteering. But that's not all,

"We're expecting a one million dollars a year total economic impact to the city of great falls in addition to the 1,800 spectators registrants, we are going to have family members and friends . We are going to have neighboring communities who want to come watch athletes from their hometown compete," said Wood.

She hopes even with the influx of visitors keeping businesses busy everyone around the Electric City will take time and check out the games.