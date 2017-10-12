Butte, MT - Power restored on Montana's Hi-Line and damage restoration is estimated to cost more than $2 million.

Last week, a winter storm hit Havre and stretched about 90 miles all the way to Malta area. It dumped heavy wet snow and left thousands of Montanans without power. Some had their power restored quickly, but for many rural residents in that area, they had to live without electricity for over a week.

NorthWestern Energy sent out a press release stating that as of today, nearly all of their customers along Montana's Hi-Line have had their electricity restored and restoration efforts are continuing throughout the area. About 400 poles were toppled in the storm and over 2,000 poles damaged. Overhead lines that have been damaged due to snow, wind, or ice have also been very costly to fix.

NorthWestern Energy says they estimate the total restoration cost to be in excess of $2 million. Non-essential service providing lines, including those for irrigation pumps, may not be restored until spring.

Jason Merkel, NorthWestern's general manager, Operations says" For those that had the opportunity to witness the devastation in the area, I think all would agree that it was nothing short of a humbling experience." Merkel noted, "The crews, supervisors, engineers and management team put together a great plan and I'm very proud of the executed response."