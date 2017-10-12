Petition to recall Pondera County Sheriff Verified

The petition to recall Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been verified by the Clerk and Recorder.

This petition comes after allegations of leaving the county at risk, creating a hostile work environment, and showing favoritism in crimes involving his children.

The Pondera County Clerk and Recorder confirmed the more than 530 signatures on the petition are valid and residents in the county. This leaves Sheriff Suta with 2 different options.

He has 5 days to resign starting tomorrow. If he chooses to resign there will be an election to fill the position.

The other option is he has 10 days to make a statement why he believes he should remain as the sheriff.In that case, a special mail-in election will be held in the coming months.

If he doesn't earn the majority of the ballots returned, He will be removed from office.

As of today, no dates have been set for any election.

We reached out to Sheriff Suta for comment and haven't gotten a response back.